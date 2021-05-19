MURRAY - Caitlyn Powers is a senior at Calloway County High School. She was in the running to be one of the valedictorians of the class of 2021.
She has a 4.0 grade-point-average and achieved a composite score of 32 on the ACT.
She has served as an active member of CCHS through her involvement in the varsity softball team and wrestling team.
Caitlyn is a member of the first Team KY Women’s Duals Team and has a historic first win via pinfall vs. Kansas. She volunteers her time as coach to the Kentucky Lake Wrestling Club.
She has received numerous class awards during her time at CCHS, as well as in numerous subject areas because of her outstanding participation.
She plans to attend the U.S. Military Academy and major in chemical engineering.
