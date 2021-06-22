MURRAY - A Pride Parade and Picnic event will be held in the city of Murray on Saturday, June 26. The LGBTQ+ community and allies of Murray-Calloway County and surrounding areas are invited to celebrate Pride month in an inclusive, queer-and family-friendly space.
June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and this year marks the sixth anniversary of marriage equality in the US. Pride began in 1970 as a community celebration to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, which is cited as the beginning of the LGBT civil rights movement. Murray-Calloway County’s first-ever Pride event, a flash pride march, was held in 2019.
This year’s parade will start at 4 p.m. at the corner of Olive and 15th Street, with participants walking to the field at Chestnut Park on Payne Street, where the picnic and further festivities will take place until 8 p.m. The Pride Parade and Picnic will follow all CDC and state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants may want to bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the festivities, as well as a snack for the picnic, although some food and drinks may be available at the event. Parking is available at Chestnut Park, and rides will be coordinated to drop participants at the start of the parade.
Support for the Murray Pride Parade and Picnic is provided by Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation, the Murray Art Guild, West KY NOW, the New South Arts Initiative, and community members. Businesses or individuals interested in donating to the event may contact murraykypride@gmail.com. Funds will be raised to support the local LGBTQ+ youth organizations. All members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are welcome to celebrate Pride. Please follow @MurrayKYPride on Instagram or find the event on Facebook for further details and event coverage.
