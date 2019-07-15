CADIZ - Historian and museum director Penny Baucum Fields will share her expertise and advice as she presents a look at issues involved in preserving family history at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Lexie Bush Convention Center in Cadiz.
Real life stories and expert advice will be offered as Baucum Fields shares advice on how to improve family history preservation skills. The program is free and open to the public.
“Every individual in every family has a treasure trove of unique information, artifacts and memories which should not be lost or forgotten,” said Baucum Fields. “It can be a real challenge to preserve one’s family heritage, but it is definitely worth the effort.”
Baucum Fields has served 25 years with the William Clark Market House Museum in Paducah. As the museum’s executive director for the past 20 years, she has served as a sought-after historical consultant to many organizations, including military history reenactment groups, benevolent historical societies, and countless history education projects.
The program is sponsored by the Thomas-Bridges Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.