MURRAY - The MAG Community Art Center announces the return of its annual, juried, photography exhibit, “Proofs,” to be shown at both the Murray Art Guild Gallery and the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau. The exhibit will be split between both venues and run from April 13-30. It can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00pm at the Murray CVB and Tuesday to Friday, 10:00am to 4 p.m. at the Murray Art Guild. The public is invited to watch the Opening Reception and Awards Ceremony at noon on Friday, April 16, on Facebook Live.
“Proofs” features the work of 19 area artists, professionals, students and photo enthusiasts, with subjects ranging from nature and people, to travel photos and street photography. The exhibit was jurored by Michelle Burdine, vsiting assistant professor at Murray State University. Burdine is an interdisciplinary artist who relies on photographic vocabulary and processes to make her multi-media works. Burdine’s extended study of the humanities and photography built the foundation for her visual exploration of socially constructed systems. Her work attempts to understand and make visible the physical, psychogenic and material interchanges between social institutions and personhood. Repetition, landscape, organic materials and story-telling play recurring roles in her sociological investigations. She holds masters of fine art Ohio State University (2019); a mastera of humanities from Wright State University (2013); and a BA in humanities from Antioch Midwest (2005), and an AAS from the Ohio Institute of Photography (1995). Burdine has been teaching photography at the post-secondary level since 2007. She is currently the visiting assistant professor of photography at Murray State University.
The Murray Art Guild is a non-profit visual arts organization serving the Murray-Calloway County area for more than 50 years. Located at 500 North 4th St., open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the MAG offers an exhibition gallery, an art market, studios, adult and youth programming and workshop space. The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, supports the Murray Art Guild with state dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information on MAG events, programs and changes due to COVID-19, visit murrayartguild.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.