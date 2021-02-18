PADUCAH – The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) West Kentucky Regional Science Bowl was held virtually this year and after months of planning and implementing rigorous training programs for volunteers and coaches, seven teams competed in what has become the region’s most notable science competition for high school students.
Paducah Tilghman High School won the DOE’s virtual National Science Bowl and the five-member team will compete in the DOE’s National Science Bowl April 29 through May 3.
Calloway County High School finished second and McCracken County High School finished third in the quick-recall, fast-paced, question-and-answer contest where students are quizzed on their knowledge of biology, chemistry, Earth and space, energy, mathematics and physics.
Other high schools competing in this year’s event were Ballard Memorial High School, Marshall County High School, Union County High School and Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
The top 16 high school and middle school teams in the NSB finals will receive $1,000 for their school’s science department.
