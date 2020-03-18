MURRAY – The Calloway County Health Department is actively monitoring the coronavirus issue, along with healthcare providers and community partners. The most vulnerable population, which is defined as a person over 60 and persons with chronic health conditions including heart, lung, or kidney disease, should avoid crowds and avoid air or cruise travel. Further precautionary measures are being implemented to reduce the community’s exposure risk such as limiting visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities and closures of schools and universities. You can do your part by washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you are sick.
To stay informed, visit kycovid19.ky.gov. for the most current guidance. You can also call the state hotline if you have questions at 1-800-722-5725, call your medical provider, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381.
The Calloway County Health Department understands that the current status of the coronavirus can result in fear and worry. However, there are simple steps that you can take to protect yourself and others from flu and coronavirus. Wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay home if you are sick. To minimize the spread of infection and ensure that our sickest people receive care, only go to your doctor or seek medical care when you are sick and feel you have an emergency. If you are ill, but would not have sought care under normal circumstances, call your medical provider or call the state hotline at 1-800-722-5725 for guidance. If you are well and just worried about the coronavirus, please stay home and go to kycovid.19.ky.gov., call 1-800-722-5725, or call the Calloway County Health Department at 270-753-3381. Help our healthcare providers and hospitals by only seeking care at their facilities when appropriate.
