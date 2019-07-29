Purchase Area Development District celebrates 50 years

PADUCAH - Approximately 200 guests attended the Purchase Area Development District’s annual meeting and 50th anniversary celebration July 22 at the Paducah Convention Center. Kentucky First District Congressman James Comer was the keynote speaker.
The event gave local officials, business and civic leaders and other from throughout the Purchase the opportunity to look back on the successes of the last 50 years.
New board officers were elected with Congressman Comer installing the newly elected officers which includes McCracken County Citizen Representative Arthur Boykin as chairman; Hickman County Judge-Executive Kenny Wilson as vice chairman; Benton Mayor Rita Dotson as secretary; and Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper as treasurer.
The Purchase Area Development District is one of 15 planning and development districts in Kentucky. The PADD assists in the planning, coordination and implementation of services at the local level in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken counties, including the 18 incorporated cities within those counties. The mission of the PADD is to improve the qualify of life for the residents of the Purchase Area through planning, programs and partnerships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.