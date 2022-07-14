MURRAY - The Purchase Area Master Clothing Volunteers, an outreach of the UK Cooperative Extension service, is hosting a two-day workshop for 4-H or youth sewing to recycle, repurpose or upcycle clothing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, and Thursday, July 28., at the new Graves County Extension Office at 4200 U.S. 45.
Youth will sew and create a wall organizer with jean pockets and parts. A T-shirt will become a drawstring neckline blouse and another small item will be made in upcycled denim. These projects will teach several basic sewing skills and participants will take home three items.
The class is open to the eight-county area and will be limited to 15 participants ages 9-18. There is a $20 charge for the class, but a sewing machine, sewing kit and project materials will be included. Fees must be paid prior to the class when registering. Participants should bring their lunch and snacks will be provided.
For more information about the class, call Connie Talent at 270-293-2349 or call your local extension office. For Calloway County the phone number is 270-753-1452.
