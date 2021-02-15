MURRAY - Meghan Purdy, the daughter of Matt and Melissa Purdy, is pictured with the prize she was awarded for completing the 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program at the Calloway County Public Library.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is a nationwide challenge that encourages parents and caregivers to regularly read aloud to their children. By reading just one book a night, families can reach the 1,000-book goal in three years and provide their children essential early literacy skills.
Research shows that the most reliable predictor of school success is being read to during early childhood. Reading to children from an early age can help close the vocabulary gap and prepare children to enter kindergarten with the skills they need to succeed. Most importantly, sharing books with children promotes a lifelong love of books and reading.
The Calloway County Public Library’s 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is available free of charge to all families with children between the ages of birth and five years.
For more information about the program, email contactccpl@callowaylibrary.org.
CCPL’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program is sponsored in part by the Calloway County Early Childhood Council and community member donations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.