MURRAY - A new event is happening downtown on Thursday, June 17. Puzzles & Pints presented by Hop Hound Brew Pub and Murray Main Street will be a fun-filled evening involving specialty beer tastings and enjoying time with friends completing custom designed Murray puzzles.
“Murray Main Street is thrilled to be able to partner with Hop Hound Brew Pub to bring a new and exciting event to downtown Murray. You won’t want to miss out on this experience,” said Deana Wright, director of Murray Main Street.
The event will take place at the Wallis Lounge at 412 Main St., and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Reservations for couples are $60, while a table for four is $100. Tickets include a flight of specialty beers and a custom puzzle for each table. You must be 21 or older to attend this event.
To purchase tickets, please call Murray Main Street at 270-759-9474.
