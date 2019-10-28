MURRAY – The annual Quad State String Festival, a long-standing musical tradition in Murray, will be Friday, Nov. 1. The festival is hosted by the string unit of Murray State University’s Department of Music under the supervision of Dr. Sue-Jean Park, associate professor of violin and viola.
This year’s festival will be attended by 325 string students from three states - Tennessee, Illinois and Kentucky. The 16 participating schools are: Appling Middle School of Bartlett, Tennessee (Lisa Kovach, director); Bartlett High School, Bartlett, (Michael Neal, director); Community Christian Academy of Paducah (Lyz Hornbeak, director); Colonial Middle School of Memphis, Tennessee (Brianne Brown, director); Heath Middle School of Paducah (Melissa Bogle, director); Henry County High School of Paris, Tennessee (Kevin Price, director); Inman Middle School of Paris (Gioia Fazzini, director); Kingsbury High School of Memphis (Tamar Love, director); McCracken County High School of Paducah (Melissa Bogle, director); Mt. Vernon Township High School of Mt. Vernon, Illinois (Rolland Mays, director); Murray State University String Project (Karen O’Daniel, director); North Calloway Elementary School of Murray (Tracy Leslie, director); Overton High School of Memphis (James Weil, director); Paducah Middle School of Paducah (Doug Van Fleet, director); Paducah Tilghman High School of Paducah (Doug Van Fleet, director); and Paris Elementary School of Paris (Gioia Fazzini, director).
Students from eight private studios from Kentucky and Tennessee will also participate (instructors are Amy Blewett, Rachel Crick, Dr. Sue-Jean Park, Kathy Gardner, Grace Shaw, John Grigsby, Autumn Roden and Brittney Washam). Pre-college level string students will gather to rehearse and perform in Lovett Auditorium.
This year’s guest conductors include Dr. Trae Blanco, J. Andrew Miller, Mary Elizabeth Henton, and Patrick O’Rourke. The festival culminates in a concert featuring the Murray State University Orchestra with director Dr. Trae Blanco and four Quad State String Festival Orchestras. Additional highlights from the festival includes a teacher’s clinic by Dr .Sue-Jean Park.
All events are free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.