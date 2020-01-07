MURRAY – Murray State University celebrated fall 2019 commencement Saturday, Dec. 14.
A trio of graduates had the opportunity to share their unique stories about their time at Murray State and their plans after graduation.
Hope Debowey, a middle school math education major from Pleasant Plains, Illinois, who runs track and field, will return home after graduation to take over a long-term maternity leave position at a local high school. She plans to coach her sister in high jump and enjoy time with family.
Debowey said her mom has been a never-ending source of inspiration.
“After my dad passed 10 days before my freshman year of college, she had to find a job and interview, help me move in and continue life as if nothing happened, and that’s when she got her first grade teaching position,” Debowey said. “She has helped get me through college, got my younger brother to play football and is helping my younger sister get through all of the high school things.”
Debowey said her mom inspired her to become a teacher because she has kept her strong, pushed her to do her best and always lets her come to her for anything and everything.
“Get out of your room and meet people, make friends and get involved, don’t overwhelm yourself, but find one or two things you love and enjoy doing them with friends on or off campus,” Debowey offered as advice to future Racers. “Also, be sure to go hiking and walk the loop!”
Malachi Frederick is a political science major from New Johnsonville, Tennessee. During his time at Murray State, he served as a summer orientation counselor, student ambassador and a resident advisor for Hester Residential College. He is a member of the National Residence Hall Honorary, Pre-Law Association and Hester Residential College Council.
He said what first sparked his interest in political science was a strong desire to make a difference in others’ lives.
“Politics has a strong influence on the impact of citizens in a given area, and I wanted a field that could help me grow more into a leader, provide challenging courses and other personal opportunities,” Frederick said.
Frederick said he plans to stay at Murray State and pursue his master’s degree in post-secondary education. He will also be working in the Office of Recruitment, serving future Racers and contributing to the Murray State community.
He said being a Racer means to take pride in Murray State and share your experiences with others.
“It means that you take your place at Murray State, and you find opportunities that take you places after graduation,” Frederick said.
Jasmine McNary, a public relations graduate from Evansville, Indiana, and a member of the Kappa Delta sorority, said she’ll always remember Homecoming, her favorite campus tradition.
“I’ve never seen a community come together for a full weekend of fun and seeing friends, old and new,” McNary said. “Being in Greek life, there’s a fun and competitive week to put together the best float!”
After graduation, McNary will work at The Bauerhaus in Darmstadt, Indiana, to practice her skills as a wedding planner.
Being a Racer to McNary means having a sense of community, love and respect for your fellow classmates and the city of Murray. McNary said she is proud of herself for her growth through the years.
“I’m proud of how much I’ve grown within my classes and how confident I’ve become within myself because my teachers have had such strong confidence within me,” McNary said.
