MURRAY - The Racers Roadshow, an eight-day tour of nine locations across Kentucky and Tennessee, wrapped up July 18 with a final stop in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center.
The Roadshow featured guests including President Dr. Bob Jackson, Director of Athletics Kevin Saal, mascot Dunker, faculty, staff and students. Alumni, current and prospective students, Racer fans and more all stopped by to show their support. At each event, both admitted and prospective students along with their families were invited to learn more about Murray State, and were eligible for prizes and giveaways that included scholarship drawings.
Coordinated between the university’s Alumni Relations office, Murray State University Athletics and the Office of Development, the Roadshow connected with more than 1,200 guests during its tour.
After kicking off July 8 at the Mayfield-Graves Country Club in Mayfield, the Roadshow made stops in Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Henderson, Paducah, Owensboro, Louisville and Nashville, Tennessee, before concluding on July 18 with an event at the CFSB Center in Murray.
“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the Racers Roadshow,” Jackson said. “We had the opportunity to visit with alumni, friends, current and prospective students and community and regional leaders in several key locations. This initiative will pay many dividends going forward and assist us as we recruit students across Kentucky and throughout our multi-state region.”
“We could not have scripted a better two weeks of engagement with Racer Nation on the Racers Roadshow,” Saal said. “Having the opportunity to travel the region and spend valuable time with students, alumni, season ticket holders and supporters was invaluable. Our student athletes have said time and time again that the greatest part of being a Racer is the warm and supportive family that is Racer Nation. Our family’s strong show of support in Mayfield, Hopkinsville, Madisonville, Henderson, Paducah, Owensboro, Louisville, Nashville, Murray and throughout our multi-state region reaffirm Murray State as ‘The Finest Place We Know.’ Go Racers!”
