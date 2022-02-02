PADUCAH – A Calloway County teacher is among more than 140 individuals who were recently nominated for West Kentucky Community and Technical College’s 2021-22 Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship program. The college said this is the most significant number of nominations since it started five years ago.
“We’re so excited to have so many nominations this year,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece. “We know there are so many excellent and dedicated secondary educators, administrators and staff in our region. We’re just happy to be able to recognize some of them.”
Noraa Ransey from the Calloway County School District was nominated. She teaches at North Calloway Elementary and is a National Board-Certified Teacher (NBCT).
Nominees have until Feb. 16 to submit their applications. All nominees who submit an application will be recognized with the top three in the each of five categories receiving special recognition during an April 21 ceremony.
