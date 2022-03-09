MURRAY - The Captain Wendell Oury Chapter of the National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, chose Matthew Hollon Ray as the DAR Good Citizen for Calloway County High School. He is the son of Mike and Holly Ray.
Matthew is leader on both the varsity basketball and baseball teams at CCHS. He is an honor student on track to be a valedictorian, and has won awards as an outstanding student for social studies, science and mathematics. He is a three time academic all-state recipient. In addition, he has been named a Murray Rotary Club Student of the Month.
He has provided service in his community as a volunteer mentor in a special education classroom and as a volunteer and referee with the REAL Basketball League.
The DAR Good Citizens Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward the qualities of good citizenship. Each year DAR chapters throughout the U.S. recognize and reward individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools, and communities.
