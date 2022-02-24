MURRAY - Matthew Ray, a senior at Calloway County High School, was selected as January’s Rotary Student of the Month. Ray was honored at the Feb. 17 Rotary meeting because of bad weather cancelling meetings in January.
Ray is a 4.0 student at CCHS and is on track to be a valedictorian of the Class of 2022. He will graduate with 15 college credit hours. Ray has also received awards for being an outstanding student in science (2), social studies (4), and mathematics.
Ray devotes most of his time to basketball and baseball as he competes for both the boys varsity basketball and baseball teams and is captain of both. In the 2020-21 season, he was selected to the Paducah Sun All-Purchase team, as well as the Fourth District All Tournament Team. He is also a three-time Academic All-State recipient.
Outside of sports and school, Ray works with the REAL Basketball league as a volunteer and referee. He recently volunteered with the Memphis Grizzlies G-League to work a developmental camp for REAL.
Ray is the son of Michael and Holly Ray. He is an active member of Westside Baptist Church and participates in the youth group. He is still undecided on where he is going to college as he is still choosing a school to further his academics and athletic career in baseball. Ray anticipates majoring in exercise science in hopes of being a physical therapist or athletic trainer.
