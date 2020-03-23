MURRAY – As people are increasingly reading and listening to books on their mobile phone or during travel, many retail digital book subscription services can cost hundreds of dollars per year. However, Murray-Calloway County residents can access a wide selection of popular digital ebooks and audiobooks free from the Calloway County Public Library. With a library card, members of the community can borrow from the digital collection by visiting callowaycountylibrary.org or downloading “Libby,” the award-winning one-tap reading app from Rakuten OverDrive.
Named one of TIME’s Best iPhone and Android apps of 2018, Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with the popular digital collections of libraries. These tailored collections offer ebooks and audiobooks including bestsellers and new releases in a variety of topics. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.
Users can also listen to audiobooks, the fastest growing segment of the publishing industry, with the convenience of listening on the go. In addition, many libraries offer top-selling magazines that are available with no wait lists or holds. Libby provides an easy way to access ebooks, audiobooks and magazines altogether on one app.
Readers may browse Calloway County Public Library’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets and Chromebook without wait lists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle” (U.S. only). All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.
To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more, visit callowaycountylibrary.org or download Libby today.
