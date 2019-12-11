MURRAY – On Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m., the Calloway County Public Library will host the third annual community reading of a classic Christmas story, “A Christmas Memory,” by Truman Capote. Volunteers will read short narrative excerpts, and members of the Murray High School Speech Team and the Calloway County High School Speech Team will read dialogue passages. No rehearsal is necessary for this informal reading, and the event is free and open to the public.
Entitled “Sharing Simple Gifts @ the Library,” the community project is the result of the joint efforts of Murray writer, Constance Alexander, and Sandy Linn, CCPL’s community relations coordinator.
“A good story has the power to bring people together, and memorable holidays are a common thread in most of our lives,” said Alexander. “At a time when there is so much disagreement and conflict in the world, a community reading is an opportunity to enjoy the simple gift of a timeless holiday memoir.”
Written by Truman Capote, “A Christmas Memory” was first published in 1956. The story takes place in rural Alabama during the Great Depression, and describes a period in the lives of Buddy, a lonely 7-year-old boy, and the eccentric elderly woman who is his distant cousin and best friend.
The family is very poor, but Christmas is a special time when Buddy and his cousin scrimp, sacrifice and save their pennies to make fruitcakes for all sorts of people they admire, including the President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Their ritual includes a visit to a scary local bootlegger who provides the whiskey for the fruitcakes, a visit to a faraway grove where they chop down the perfect tree, and creating homemade ornaments. The best part is making presents for each other, kites to fly on Christmas morning.
“At Christmas time,” Alexander said, “we often gather in our places of worship to observe the holiday, but having an event hosted by the library puts the focus on the whole community for a diverse and inclusive gathering.”
For more information, contact Sandy Linn at 270-753-2288, or visit www.callowaycountylibrary.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.