MURRAY - Registration for the fall 2019 semester at Murray State University remains open for prospective students ahead of classes beginning Aug. 20.
Murray State offers on-campus courses at its main Murray location as well as five regional campuses and educational presences in Paducah, Henderson, Madisonville, Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell. The university also offers many degrees and classes entirely online, providing a flexible higher education experience to accommodate any schedule.
Prospective students are encouraged to visit murraystate.edu/myopportunity for general information about Murray State, to schedule a campus visit and apply for admission. For a complete list of academic programs, visit murraystate.edu/programs.
Students looking to transfer to Murray State for the fall 2019 semester are encouraged to visit murraystate.edu/transfer. Admission staff are available to discuss credit hour transfer, scholarship information and more at 270-809-3350 or msu.transfercenter@murraystate.edu.
For admitted undergraduate and transfer students, one remaining Summer Orientation session will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1. Summer Orientation allows admitted students to register for classes, meet faculty, staff and fellow Racers and receive information about housing, dining, financial aid, scholarships and more. Admitted students can learn more about Summer Orientation at murraystate.edu/summero and register for the final session by calling 270-809-2896.
Momentum continues at the university as the previous seven Summer Orientation sessions have been attended by many admitted students and families, dating back to the first session held in April. The university just completed an eight-day, nine-stop tour of Kentucky and Tennessee as part of the Racers Roadshow event, which included many newly-admitted students and prospective students in addition to alumni and supporters of the university.
“It’s important to convey that there is still time for individuals to join the Racer family and make plans in applying for admission this coming fall semester,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “We understand that for some students and their families, the decision on attending college takes time and can extend into the summer months. This is an exciting time at our institution with continued new academic programs to build on our national reputation, residence hall renovations and the construction of new dining venues such as Chick-fil-A and Einstein Bros. Bagels to open this fall, as well as the creation of a new green space on campus, Woods Park.
“We believe in the high-impact, high-value, total college experience offered at Murray State, and are looking forward to a tremendous academic year beginning in August.”
For those seeking a graduate degree, Murray State offers programs ranging from master’s, specialist and doctoral degrees to certifications and more. Earning an advanced degree is simpler than ever at the university; classes are offered both on campus and online, accommodating any schedule.
Murray State offers a wide variety of practical graduate degrees, including master’s degrees in agriculture, business administration, history, information systems, occupational safety and health, education and more. Doctoral degrees include a Doctor of Nursing Practice, education in P-20 and community leadership and a Doctor of Arts in English pedagogy and technology.
Visit murraystate.edu/graduate for more information on graduate programs or to apply.
