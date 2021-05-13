PELLA, Iowa - Abigail Reinhardt of Almo was one of more than 800 students at Central College who would have been honored at the college’s annual Scholarship Celebration on Thursday, April 22. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Scholarship Celebration in P.H. Kuyper Gymnasium gives student scholarship recipients the opportunity to personally thank and share dinner with donors who help make their Central education possible. Reinhardt received the Francis C. & Jeannette Huyser Endowed Scholarship, Floyd & Ruth Nagel Scholarship and Journey Scholarship.
