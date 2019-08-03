Remembering Roy

Life seems to throw us curves every now and then, and this week has been no exception.
Murray lost another valuable, longtime member of our community, Roy Helton.
I met Roy when I was a freshman at Murray State. He was my first semester English teacher. Many years later, when I got to know Roy and Jamie, his wife, we talked about that class and I believe he said that was the first class he taught at Murray State. I always remembered Mr. Helton, as I called him then, of course. He was a talented professor and I thoroughly enjoyed his class. In fact, it was such a great experience, I went on to take several more English classes, above those that were required.
Roy and I used to visit when he would come by Pier 1, and we could spend quite some time talking. He was always such an upbeat, positive person and I looked forward to seeing him and Jamie.
Roy and Jamie met and married while they were both working at Murray State University and both had retired.
They went through a very stressful health scare with their daughter Emily a few years ago and spent quite a bit of time in Louisville helping to care for their three grandsons and to support her husband Michael. They took many family vacations with their children and their families, and even though their son Nick was in Connecticut, they still managed to visit, most recently after the birth of a new grandchild.
If you knew nothing else about Roy, you only had to drive by their home on College Farm Road to know he loved his garden and flowers. That was one of his passions and Jamie was happy to let him spend his free time working in his garden.
The Ledger & Times did several stories on Roy and his gardening skills and most recently featured a photo of him on the front page.
Roy’s sudden death has surely thrown Jamie’s world into a spin. I know he certainly was not ready to leave his wife, children and grandchildren, and they were certainly not prepared to live life without him. Living without his presence will leave a void in their world that nothing else will fill.
All of us who knew and loved Roy and his family can only hope and pray that time will help Jamie and the children to heal from such a great loss.
He was a man who will not easily be forgotten and I am one of those who will always remember Roy. He could smile with a twinkle in his eye, and not many people I know have that ability. I will miss seeing him and I will miss his smile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.