MURRAY - Chase Renick, Murray High School senior, was named the Rotary Club Student of the Month by the MHS faculty and staff.
Chase is a National Merit semifinalist, who scored a perfect 36 ACT composite, and is a member of the MHS 30+ Club, recognizing students who score 30 or above on their ACT. He is also an AP Scholar with Distinction recipient. A three-year member of the MHS Academic Team, he was a Quick Recall regional qualifier in 2020 and 2021.
Chase is a member of the 2020 Region Soccer First Team, Paducah Sun All-Purchase Soccer Team, and was selected as Most Valuable Player his freshman year. He has served as the captain of the MHS Varsity Boys’ Soccer Team.
Enrolled in numerous Spanish, chemistry, calculus, literature and world history advanced placement classes, Chase is a member of the Beta Club, FBLA, Math Club, Spanish Club, Chess Club, Leadership Tomorrow, Gardening Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Chase enrolled in the MISD midway through his second grade year when his family relocated to Murray. “Growing up in the Murray School District has given me a great education and pushed me to pursue my interests.”
Chase’ s involvement with academic team and soccer have been most notable in his educational experience in the Murray schools. “Academic team has driven me to become the smartest student I can be, and soccer has given me the chance to play the sport I love. Both have been an integral part of my life, thanks to this amazing school system.”
Chase is appreciative of the community. “Furthermore, this community, specifically Murray State, has impacted my life in many positive ways. Having a solid academic institution in our community provides unique educational opportunities. For example, Leadership Tomorrow, a program at Murray and Calloway High, partners with Murray State and meets throughout the year to meet with area leaders to discuss prospective career opportunities.”
Currently, he is undecided on a college choice. However, he has narrowed his choices down to MSU, University of Kentucky, The University of Chicago and Princeton.
A member of the First Baptist Church Youth Group, he also volunteers as the Upward Youth basketball coach and referee. He is employed at Matt B’s Pizza.
Chase is the son of Dan and Angel Renick of Murray.
