CAMPBELLSVILLE – Samuel Lee Morehead, a senior at Campbellsville University from Almo, has been named to the dean’s list for Fall 2019.
The academic honors’ list recognizes students who achieve a grade-point-average of 3.50 or above for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours.
Campbellsville University is a Kentucky-based Christian university with more than 14,000 students offering over 100 programs of study including Ph.D., master, baccalaureate, associate, pre-professional and certification programs.
