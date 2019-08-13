Reynolds graduates from DOCJT basic training

RICHMOND – Thomas H. Reynolds of the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department was one of 29 law enforcement officers from agencies across the state who graduated from basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
The graduates of Class 503 completed 20 weeks of training, which consisted of 800 hours of recruit-level instruction. Major training areas included law offenses and procedures, vehicle operations, firearms, investigations, first aid and CPR, patrol procedures, orientation for new law enforcement families and the mechanics of arrest, restraint and control.
Several recruits earned awards for their academy performance, including two recruits of distinction. To earn this recognition, a student must not fail any tested area, not receive any disciplinary action, earn an evaluation rating of acceptable in every observed category and score an average of 95 percent or higher on all academic tests. Recruits of distinction must participate in a community project and actively promote teamwork within the class environment.
Basic training is mandatory for Kentucky law enforcement officers to comply with the state’s Peace Officer Professional Standards Act of 1998. The Department of Criminal Justice Training provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police and others.
The agency also provides in-service and leadership training for Kentucky law enforcement officers and public safety dispatch training.
The Department of Criminal Justice Training is a state agency located on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. The agency is the first in the nation to be accredited under the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies’ public safety training program designation. DOCJT also earned accreditation through the International Association for Continuing Education and Training in 2013.
