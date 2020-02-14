MURRAY – The Calloway County Master Gardener T-N-T (Thursday Night Talk) Lecture Series will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The guest speaker will be Rhonda Lamb, Jackson Purchase Resource Conservation and Development Foundation Calloway County Watershed coordinator, who will talk about rain barrels and environmental water quality.
Lamb started working within conservation after her retirement from Murray State University in September 2016. She has worked for the Jackson Purchase RC&D Foundation for approximately 18 months and before that, she worked with the Calloway County Conservation District.
Lamb will speak about the Jackson Purchase Rain Barrel Program. Rain barrels collect and store rain water from the roof that would otherwise be lost to runoff and diverted to storm drains and streams. Rain water is stored in rain barrels and can be used to water lawns and gardens. The rain water is naturally soft and doesn’t contain chemicals. A rain barrel will save most homeowners about 1,300 gallons of water during peak summer months.
Lamb will display a rain barrel and will show participants how to install and maintain. Information and order forms will be available to enable participants to purchase rain barrels.
The meeting will be held at the UK Calloway County Cooperative Extension Campus on Schwartz Road and is free and open to anyone interested.
