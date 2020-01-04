Rick Jobs speaks in Brussels

BRUSSELS, Belgium – In December, Rick Jobs, professor of history at Pacific University, was an invited guest of the House of European History in Brussels, Belgium, where he spoke about his work on the transitional history of youth and young people.
As a museum, the House of European History treats its subject matter from a transnational perspective to emphasize the shared experiences and diverse interpretations of Europe’s past. Their 2019 exhibit, “Restless Youth: Growing Up in Europe, 1945 to Now,” drew extensively from Professor Jobs’ three books, most especially “Backpack Ambassadors: How Youth Travel Integrated Europe,” but also “Riding the New Wave: Youth and the Rejuvenation of France after the Second World War,” and “Transnational Histories of Youth in the Twentieth Century.”
While in Brussels, Jobs also met with administrators of the European Union to talk about the impact of youth travel on the history of European integration and its relevance for their new “Discover EU” program promoting cross-border youth mobility because his historical research has policy implications for the European Union.
Jobs is the son of Sid and Loretta Jobs of Murray and is a graduate of Murray High School, Murray State University and Rutgers University. He lives in Portland, Oregon with his family.
