Don and Ann Roberson of Murray, Kentucky, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary July 12, 2019.
They were married July 12, 1969, at Sinking Spring Baptist Church in Murray.
Ann is the daughter of the late Hershel and Evelyn Shelton and is self-employed with her husband in their building and rental business. Don is the son of the late Harley and Mildred Roberson and is a contractor/builder.
They have two children, Matthew Roberson and Rachel Roberson, both of Murray.
A family celebration is planned.
