MURRAY - Lexan Roberts, a senior at Calloway County High School, was selected as the March Student of the Month for the Murray Rotary Club. She has a 4.0 grade-point-average, is on track to be a valedictorian for the 2021 graduating class, and scored a 31 on the ACT.
Lexan is a member of Future Business Leaders of America, where she currently serves as president; the BETA Club, where she serves as vice president; the Varsity Cheer team, where she serves as captain; and vice president of the senior class. She also participates in the Student Government Association, UCS, and Spanish Club, as well as Green Dot Ambassador and a graduate of the Murray-Calloway County Leadership Tomorrow Program.
She has excelled at the regional, state, and national competition levels. In FBLA, she was regional champion, state runner-up, and national qualifier in introduction to business presentation and regional champion in social media campaign. She has also been awarded Best All Around and Most Spirited of the Varsity Cheer team.
Lexan is a 2020 graduate of the Kentucky Governor’s Scholar Program at Bellarmine University. She is also a Commonwealth Honors Academy recipient for Murray State University. She has received outstanding student awards in CSC 199, world history, accelerated algebra II, accounting II, honors biology, global issues, introduction to chemistry, Spanish II, and integrated science. She was a member of the CCHS Chemistry Team where she individually placed 3rd overall at the MSU Chemistry Tournament.
Her community service work includes the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, Murray-Calloway County Board of Realtors “Bail Out” Fundraiser, mission trip in Denver, Colorado, Vacation Bible School, Murray Hospital Blood Drive, and Brookdale Retirement Home.
Lexan is the daughter of Ray and Cheryl Roberts. She is a member of Westside Baptist Church. After high school, she plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in chemistry on the pre-med track to become an ophthalmologist.
