MURRAY – Nathan Rogers, a Murray High School senior, has been selected as the Rotary Club of Murray Student of the Month by the Murray High School faculty and staff.
A four-year varsity baseball and soccer team member, Nathan served as the soccer co-captain and was named to the 2020 All-District Team, All ‘A’ State Team, and achieved district runner-up and regional semi-finalist titles, along with his teammates. At the end of the soccer season, Nathan was one shutout short of the single season record in a shortened playing season. He is hoping to have a great senior baseball season. He is a former Bee Creek soccer referee and also trains/coaches Murray Middle School goalkeepers.
He is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Spanish Club. He is enrolled in eight AP and dual credit classes, maintaining an unweighted grade-point-average of 4.0.
Nathan said Murray High School has played a huge role in helping him become who he is today.
“Oftentimes, students, including myself, don’t realize how lucky we are to go to such a distinguished school. It is a school where every single teacher loves doing their job and makes huge sacrifices to make sure every student is in the right place to succeed,” Nathan said.
He plans to enroll at Murray State University and study nursing, with the hope of becoming a nurse anesthetist.
“My teachers have shown me the importance of education and have made school fun,” he said. “Because of this, I feel prepared to continue my education at Murray State. I will never forget the impact my teachers and classmates have had on my life.”
Nathan is the son of Jamie and Jenny Rogers of Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.