MURRAY – On Friday, July 19, several hundred citizens of Murray were surprised by someone performing acts of kindness. Those acts of kindness were initiated by members of the Rotary Club of Murray and their hope is that these acts will inspire others to do the same.
The club, with a membership of approximately 150, meets every Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. at the Murray Banquet Center. A catered lunch is served and the members hear from various speakers each week.
The Rotary Club of Murray is an active club and proud of its community. They support many projects that not only benefit the local community, but also nationally and internationally.
If interested in becoming a member of the Rotary Club of Murray, contact The Rotary Club of Murray, P.O. Box 411, Murray, KY 42071, Attn: Mark Welch, or visit www.murrayrotary.org.
