MURRAY – The Rotary Club of Murray and CFSB are once again sponsoring the fifth annual Rotary Light Up Murray Christmas Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
In order to participate, organizations must fill out an application that can be found at www.murraychristmasparade.com. Deadline to submit applications is Saturday, Nov. 30. Once all applications are submitted, a parade packet with line up information will be sent by email to the contact person during the week of the parade.
Each parade participant is required to decorate their floats and vehicles with lights and add that special Christmas cheer. The crowd will have an opportunity to participate by voting for their favorite float with David Taylor’s Text-to-Vote during the parade. The number to text will be revealed at the beginning and end of the parade and the float with the most votes will receive a trophy courtesy of the Rotary Club of Murray.
The parade route will begin at Tenth Street and continue down Main Street past the court square toward Briggs & Stratton.
“It is amazing to me how the organizations and churches become more creative as we grow each year,” said Kelly Foster, chair of the Rotary Club Christmas Parade Committee. “Some of these floats are very intricate and detailed. I love seeing the Christmas spirit and watching the spectators enjoy the show.”
For more information, visit murraychristmasparade.com.
