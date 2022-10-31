The nighttime Rotary “Light Up Murray” Christmas Parade, sponsored by Murray Electric System, will be Saturday, Dec. 3, beginning at 5 p.m.
Organizations are invited to join in this year’s festivities and information including registration may be found at www.murraychristmasparade.com. In order to participate, registration has to be completed by Nov. 26. No late applications will be accepted.
Participation in the parade is free and organizations are encouraged to show off their best festive displays to “Light Up Murray.” Once registration closes, participants will receive an email with information on when and where to set up their display, as well as rules for the event. The email will be sent to the email provided on the application.
For more information, visit the Murray Rotary Club Facebook page, www.murraychristmasparade.com, or email murraychristmasparade@gmail.com.
