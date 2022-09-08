MURRAY - During the Murray Crosstown Classic Pep Rally at Murray High School, Ann Samons, former MHS High School Counselor who retired in June after 32 years of service in Eastern Kentucky and from 2017-2022 at Murray High School, received a standing ovation by the students.
The former 1999 Walmart Teacher of the Year and a 2009 Kentucky Counselor Association (KCA) of the Year recipient, Samons was named the 2022 High School Counselor of the Year by the Kentucky School Counselor Association after being nominated by Tony Jarvis, MHS principal, and Lou Carter, MISD assistant superintendent.
Bailey Derby, MHS senior, said Samons is a kind soul. “She was a safe place for me. I felt like I was able to talk to her about anything without fear of judgment. She offered a place of comfort when I needed it. I am truly grateful for her.”
Prior to her retirement, and after an educational career in Eastern Kentucky, Samons joined the MHS counseling staff and served as the lead counselor at Murray High School for the past five years. Jarvis describes Samons as a remarkable and truly caring person who is beloved by both staff and students for her support of all Murray High students.
“Regardless of a student’s background or struggle, she is equitable and strives to help the child be an overcomer,” he said. “She listens and is an encourager who works closely with all students, knowing their families and not only their academic goals, but also who they are as a person.”
Carter said Samons has assisted students across the Commonwealth to be successful as they enter the next phase of their lives at post-secondary institutions and with their career endeavors. “She truly cares about every single child each and every day.”
Samons is a member of several organizations including the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA); Kentucky School Counselors Association (KSCA); American School Counselor Association (ASCA); and the Western Kentucky Counseling Association (WKCA). She serves as a member of the University of Kentucky School Counselor Advisory Board.
Samons will be honored at an Awards Brunch during The Kentucky School Counselor Association annual conference at the Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington on Friday, Sept. 16.
