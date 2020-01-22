MURRAY – The Calloway County Farm Bureau is sponsoring four scholarships for students of Calloway County Farm Bureau families. The scholarships are in the amount of $1,500 each and are in addition to the numerous scholarships awarded through the Kentucky Farm Bureau Educational Foundation.
The local scholarship program began 20 years ago for graduates of Calloway County High School, Murray High School and Eastwood Christian Academy. The applicant’s parents must be members of the Calloway County Farm Bureau.
The recipients may attend any accredited college, but must pursue a four-year course of study. The recipients must enter college as a beginning freshman no later than the fall semester following high school graduation. The scholarship proceeds will be divided into two equal payments.
Calloway County Farm Bureau President, Michael Burchett, said the local scholarship program was established to promote leadership and academic achievement during high school and to encourage students to seek higher education. He also stressed that applications must be completed online at www.kyfb.com/federation/youth-development/scholarships no later than Feb. 28.
The Scholarship Selection Committee will use the rules established by the Kentucky Farm Bureau Education Foundation Inc., with the exception of grade-point-average and ACT scores.
