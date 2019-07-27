A very special couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past week. Guinn and Diana Jones were married 50 years ago in Diana’s hometown of Mattoon Illinois.
I met Diana during the first few days of my freshman year at Murray State. We joined the same sorority and became good friends.
Guinn was a friend of mine from Murray High School. A few years older, he and several mutual friends were my “buddies” who drove my friends and I around before we had our driver’s licenses. After we had our licenses, we would still meet up somewhere in town, usually at the Dairy Queen.
Diana and I were out one night and we ran into Guinn and some friends. We hopped in their car and that was the beginning of a 50-year marriage. So yes, I was the reason they met and was a bridesmaid in their wedding.
Diana got in touch with me a few months ago to get my mailing address and she mentioned something about a 50th anniversary. I was confused, as I could not imagine who the 50 years was for, and then she said, “It’s our anniversary.” Well, that just literally blew my mind!
For whatever reason, probably just plain denial, I couldn’t imagine any of my friends being married for 50 years and then I remembered my age! I then wondered how in the world we all became this old so fast?
Diana’s mother was here for the celebration held at Glendale Road Church of Christ, along with their two children and grandchildren and Guinn’s sister. Two of her bridesmaids, myself and another friend from Marion, Illinois, and several groomsmen were also in attendance.
It was a nice celebration but again, I am still trying to wrap my head around the 50 years. Since I celebrated my 50-year class reunion a few years ago, I am not sure why this came as such a surprise to me. It is amazing how your brain is so selective in memory.
***
A dedication was held this week for the second phase of the ADA Playground at the Murray-Calloway County Park. This playground was made possible by the generous donation of Jimmy and Dot Rickman and is named for them.
I was there to witness the ribbon-cutting and to be sure the Rickmans were in attendance. I had visited with them the night before and wanted them to be at this dedication if they felt able to go. Jimmy, at the age of 90-plus, is still getting around slowly and carefully. This was an important event for Dot and him, and they very much enjoyed seeing children playing on the playground. As Dot so aptly put it, “Jimmy has such a love for children.”
Jimmy has told me many times that he thanks God every day when he wakes up. He says God has blessed him all his life and allowed him to work until he was 90. That is all Jimmy ever wanted to do and he was able to do what he loved for all those years.
He quit school at 16 and from that point on, he worked. As he became a successful builder and developer, he worked, not so much for the money, but for the chance to be able to get up and go to work every day. He feels blessed that he can give back to his community that he loves so much and this was one of the projects Jimmy has so generously supported.
I am very thankful that he and Dot were both there to see what their giving has meant to this community, the park, and to the children, especially those who are disabled and cannot use regular playground equipment.
