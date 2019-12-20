Activities and menus for the week of Dec. 23-27 have been released.
Monday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m., both in the gym. Healthy, Low-Carb Living is at 10:30 a.m. in the Kelleher Room. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. The Wise Owl Book Club meets at 12:30 p.m. in the Kelleher Room. Mahjong is at 12:30 p.m. upstairs in Suite H and advanced line dance is at 1:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, lima beans, whole-wheat bread and fruit cup.
Tuesday - the center is closed.
Wednesday - the center is closed.
Thursday events include the strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. An open corn hole tournament is at 9 a.m. in the gym. Advanced line dance is at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is baked chicken, baked sweet potato, blackeyed peas, whole-wheat bread and apple cobbler.
Friday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. and armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. in the gym. Bridge begins play at 9 a.m. Fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m and Zumba is at 12:30 p.m. The Knit Wits meet from 1-2:30 p.m. in the library. The menu is roast pork, new potatoes, buttered spinach, whole-wheat bread and peach delight.
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. The phone number is 270-753-0929. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2. The staff asks that you arrive and sign in by 11 a.m. for lunch.
The exercise room is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who are 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services offered.
This information is made possible by state and federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living. Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens is also a United Way Agency.
