Activities and menus for the week of Nov. 28-22 have been released.
Monday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m., both in the gym. Healthy, Low-Carb Living is at 10:30 a.m. in the Kelleher Room. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. Mahjong is at 12:30 p.m. upstairs in Suite H and Tai Chi meets upstairs in Suite G. Advanced line dance is at 1:30 p.m. in the gym. The Wise Owl Book Club meets at 12:30 p.m. in the Kelleher Room. The menu is baked chicken, baked sweet potato, blackeyed peas, whole-wheat bread and fruit cobbler.
Tuesday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. Basketball begins at 9 a.m. in the gym and the ladies corn hole tournament is in the gym at 10 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room and ping pong is in at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. A birthday party sponsored by Humana begins at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. The menu is chicken fried beef steak, mashed potatoes, lima beans, whole-wheat bread and fruit cup.
Wednesday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. and yoga meets at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m. in the gym. The Pinochle tournament begins official play at noon in the dining room. A corn hole tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The fundraiser meal pickup is from 4-6 p.m. The menu is roast pork, new potatoes, buttered spinach, whole-wheat bread and peach delight.
Thursday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. An open corn hole tournament is at 9 a.m. in the gym. Advance line dancing is at 12:30 p.m. Free legal aid at 9 a.m. Must register by calling 270-753-0929. Sew Connected sewing club meets at 2:30 p.m. in the dining room. The menu is Spanish rice, confetti slaw, corn, whole-wheat roll and bananas.
Friday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. and armchair aerobics at 9 a.m. in the gym. Bridge begins play at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m. Hand and Foot is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. Zumba begins at 12:30 p.m. and the Knit Wits meet from 1-2:30 p.m. in the library. The menu is meat loaf, baked potato, seasoned cabbage, whole-wheat bread and peaches.
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. The phone number is 270-753-0929. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2. The staff asks that you arrive and sign in by 11 a.m. for lunch.
The exercise room is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who are 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services offered.
This information is made possible by state and federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living. Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens is also a United Way Agency.
