Activities and menus for the week of Dec. 16-20 have been released.
Monday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m., both in the gym. Healthy, Low-Carb Living is at 10:30 a.m. in the Kelleher Room. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room and Mahjong is at 12:30 p.m. upstairs in Suite H. Advanced line dance is at 1:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is turkey tetrazzini, layered salad, oat bran muffin and carmel apple.
Tuesday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. Basketball begins at 9 a.m. in the gym and the ladies corn hole tournament is in the gym at 10 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room and ping pong is in at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is beef roast, mashed potatoes, squash casserole, whole-wheat roll and pears and raisins.
Wednesday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. and yoga meets at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m. in the gym. The pinochle tournament begins play at noon in the dining room. A corn hole tournament is at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is hamburger w/bun, pork and beans, baked potato, margarine and sour cream and banana.
Thursday events include the strength and stretch class is at 8 a.m. An open corn hole tournament is at 9 a.m. in the gym. The ROMEOs and JULIETs meet at Sirloin Stockade for a Christmas party. Advanced line dance is at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is baked Italian chicken, pasta salad, green peas, whole-wheat roll and peaches.
Friday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. and armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. in the gym. Bridge begins play at 9 a.m. Fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m. The center is closing at 12:30 p.m. The menu is vegetable beef soup, egg salad sandwich, crackers, fruit salad and raisins and peanuts.
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. The phone number is 270-753-0929. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2. The staff asks that you arrive and sign in by 11 a.m. for lunch.
The exercise room is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who are 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services offered.
This information is made possible by state and federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living. Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens is also a United Way Agency.
