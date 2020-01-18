Activities and menus for the week of Jan. 13-17 have been released.
Monday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m., both in the gym. Alaskan Land and Cruise information meeting is at 10 a.m. in the Kelleher Room. Healthy, Low-Carb Living is at 10:30 a.m. in the library and Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. Mahjong is at 12:30 p.m. upstairs in Suite H. The Wise Owl Book Club meets at 12:30 p.m. in the Kelleher Room and advanced line dance is at 1:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is baked ham, baked sweet potato, green beans, whole-wheat roll and fruit cup.
Tuesday events include the strength and stretch class is at 8 a.m. Basketball is in the gym at 9 a.m. The ladies corn hole tournament is in the gym at 10 a.m. and Mexican Train Dominoes begins at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room, as well as ping pong at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, buttered broccoli, Angel Food cake and peach slices.
Wednesday events include the strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. and yoga meets at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics starts at 10 a.m. in the gym. The Pinochle tournament begins official play at noon in the dining room. A corn hole tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is chili con carne, baked potato, crackers, chocolate pudding and tossed salad.
Thursday events include the strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. An open corn hole tournament is at 9 a.m. in the gym and advanced line dance is at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is thick and juicy steak, mashed potatoes w/gravy, spinach salad, whole-wheat roll and ambrosia.
Friday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. and armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. in the gym. Bridge begins play at 9 a.m. Fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m and Hand and Foot is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. Zumba is at 12:30 p.m. and the Knit Wits meet from 1-2:30 p.m. in the library. The menu is roast pork, pinto beans, turnip greens, cornbread and pineapple cheesecake.
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. The phone number is 270-753-0929. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2. The staff asks that you arrive and sign in by 11 a.m. for lunch.
The exercise room is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who are 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services offered.
This information is made possible by state and federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living. Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens is also a United Way Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.