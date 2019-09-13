Activities and menus for the week of Sept. 16-20 have been released.
Monday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m., both in the gym. Healthy, Low-Carb Living is at 10:30 a.m. in the Kelleher Room. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. Mahjong is at 12:30 p.m. upstairs in Suite H and Tai Chi meets upstairs in Suite G. Scribblers meets at 12:30 p.m. in the Kelleher Room. The Wise Owl Book Club meets at 12:30 p.m. in the Kelleher room. Advanced line dance is at 1:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is baked ham, baked beans, creamy cole slaw, whole-wheat roll and pineapple chunks.
Tuesday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. Basketball begins at 9 a.m. in the gym and the ladies corn hole tournament is in the gym at 10 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room and ping pong is in at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, whole-wheat roll, baked apples and corn.
Wednesday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. and yoga meets at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m. in the gym. The Pinochle tournament begins official play at noon in the dining room. A corn hole tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. Advanced line dancing is at 1:30 p.m. and beginner line dance is at 2:30 p.m. in the gym. The fundraiser meal pick up is from 4-6 p.m. The menu is barbecue chicken, corn, tossed salad, whole-wheat roll and tropical fruit.
Thursday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. An open corn hold tournament is at 9 a.m. in the gym. Advance line dancing is at 12:30 p.m. The menu is hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes w/gravy, steamed broccoli and congealed strawberry dessert.
Friday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. and armchair aerobics at 9 a.m. in the gym. Bridge begins play at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m. Hand and Foot is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. Zumba begins at 12:30 p.m. and the Knit Wits meet from 1-2:30 p.m. in the library. The menu is roast turkey, green beans and potatoes, tomato slices, dirt pudding and roll.
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. The phone number is 270-753-0929. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2. The staff asks that you arrive and sign in by 11 a.m. for lunch.
The exercise room is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who are 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services offered.
This information is made possible by state and federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living. Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens is also a United Way Agency.
