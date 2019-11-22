Activities and menus for the week of Nov. 25-29 have been released.
Monday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m., both in the gym. Healthy, Low-Carb Living is at 10:30 a.m. in the Kelleher Room. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. Mahjong is at 12:30 p.m. upstairs in Suite H and Tai Chi meets upstairs in Suite G. Advanced line dance is at 1:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is ham, navy beans, seasoned greens, cornbread and pineapple delight.
Tuesday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. Basketball begins at 9 a.m. in the gym and the ladies corn hole tournament is in the gym at 10 a.m. Mexican Train Dominoes is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room and ping pong is in at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. Connect 4 tournament is at 1:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is beef stew, confetti slaw, oat bran muffin and strawberry dessert.
Wednesday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. and yoga meets at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m. in the gym. There will be no afternoon classes. The center closes at 12:30 p.m. for Thanksgiving. The menu is roast turkey, cornbread dressing, green beans, pumpkin custard and cranberry sauce.
Thursday - the center is closed for Thanksgiving.
Friday - the center is closed.
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. The phone number is 270-753-0929. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2. The staff asks that you arrive and sign in by 11 a.m. for lunch.
The exercise room is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who are 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services offered.
This information is made possible by state and federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living. Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens is also a United Way Agency.
