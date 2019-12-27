Activities and menus for the week of Dec. 30 through Jan. 3 have been released.
Monday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m., both in the gym. Healthy, Low-Carb Living is at 10:30 a.m. in the Kelleher Room. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. Mahjong is at 12:30 p.m. upstairs in Suite H and advanced line dance is at 1:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is pork cutlet, mashed potatoes w/brown gravy, buttered spinach, whole-wheat bread and peach cobbler.
Tuesday events include the strength and stretch class is at 8 a.m. Basketball is in the gym at 9 a.m. The ladies corn hole tournament is in the gym at 10 a.m. and Mexican Train Dominoes begins at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room, as well as ping pong at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The center will close at 3 p.m. The menu is beef pot roast, potatoes and carrots, confetti slaw, whole-wheat roll and fruit cup.
Wednesday - the center is closed.
Thursday events include the strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. An open corn hole tournament is at 9 a.m. in the gym. Advanced line dance is at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is baked chicken, buttered noodles, green beans, whole-wheat roll and fruit cup.
Friday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. and armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. in the gym. Bridge begins play at 9 a.m. Fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m and Zumba is at 12:30 p.m. The Knit Wits meet from 1-2:30 p.m. in the library. The menu is meatloaf, baked potato, seasoned cabbage, whole-wheat bread and peach slices.
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. The phone number is 270-753-0929. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2. The staff asks that you arrive and sign in by 11 a.m. for lunch.
The exercise room is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who are 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services offered.
This information is made possible by state and federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living. Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens is also a United Way Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.