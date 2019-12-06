Activities and menus for the week of Dec. 9-13 have been released.
Monday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m., both in the gym. Healthy, Low-Carb Living is at 10:30 a.m. in the Kelleher Room. Bingo is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room. Scribblers meet at 12:30 p.m. in the Kelleher Room. Mahjong is at 12:30 p.m. upstairs in Suite H and advanced line dance is at 1:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is baked ham, baked sweet potato, green beans, whole-wheat roll and fruit cup.
Tuesday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. Basketball begins at 9 a.m. in the gym and the ladies corn hole tournament is in the gym at 10 a.m. A birthday party is at noon in the dining room. The Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s presentation of “Making Spirits Bright,” will be at 12:30 p.m. upstairs in Suite G. Mexican Train Dominoes is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room and ping pong is in at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, buttered broccoli, Angel Food cake and peach slices.
Wednesday events include strength and stretch class at 8 a.m. and yoga meets at 8:30 a.m. in the upstairs classroom. Armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. and fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m. in the gym. The pinochle tournament begins play at noon in the dining room. A corn hole tournament is at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is chili con carne, baked potato, crackers, tossed salad and chocolate pudding.
Thursday events include the strength and stretch class is at 8 a.m. An open corn hole tournament is at 9 a.m. in the gym. Santa will be here from 9-11 a.m. The Christmas party begins at 12:30 p.m. upstairs. Advanced line dance is at 12:30 p.m. in the gym. The menu is thick and juicy steak, mashed potatoes, spinach salad, whole-wheat roll and ambrosia.
Friday events include yoga at 8:30 a.m. and armchair aerobics is at 9 a.m. in the gym. Bridge begins play at 9 a.m. Fitness aerobics is at 10 a.m. Hand and foot is at 12:30 p.m. in the dining room and Zumba is at 12:30 p.m. The Knit Wits meet from 1-2:30 p.m. in the library. The menu is roast pork, pinto beans, turnip greens, cornbread and pineapple cheesecake.
The Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens Center is at 607 Poplar St. The phone number is 270-753-0929. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday for a suggested donation of $2. The staff asks that you arrive and sign in by 11 a.m. for lunch.
The exercise room is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Those who are 60 and older are invited to exercise at no cost, as well as take advantage of other activities and services offered.
This information is made possible by state and federal funding provided by the Department for Aging and Independent Living. Murray-Calloway County Senior Citizens is also a United Way Agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.