MURRAY - Raegan Settle, a senior at Murray High School, has been selected as the Murray Rotary Student of the Month for September by MHS faculty and staff. President of Murray High’s Student Council and Speech and Debate Team, as well as a 2022 Governor’s Scholar, Raegan has earned recognition on the regional, state and national levels for her communication skills, work ethic, and academic achievement.
The Murray Independent School District prepared her with flying colors for a successful future. “My teachers and mentors have nurtured my integrity, my leadership skills, and most importantly, my desire to serve others in every aspect of life,” said Settle.
Raegan describes her time at MHS as being transformative, providing her with a globally-minded education through the many opportunities afforded to her and compete alongside students from around the world. “Murray High pushed me to participate in four national speech and debate competitions, the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program, as well as the Hugh O’Brian Youth World Leadership Congress. If it were not for the guidance and motivation from my teachers to pursue opportunities like these, I would not have cultivated such an empathetic perspective to bring back to the classroom.”
In addition to her scholastic activities, Raegan works as an administrative assistant at the Law Office of Rick Jones and CaddasLaw, contributes to her Letters to Santa Project service initiative, announces Murray High Baseball and Girls’ Soccer games, and attends First Baptist Church of Murray.
Settle plans to attend the University of Mississippi Honors College in the fall of 2023 to pursue a double major in sociology and public policy leadership. She aspires to earn a Ph.D. in sociology and become a college professor, researching the Tennessee Valley Authority’s impacts of communities throughout the South affected by eminent domain.
Raegan is the daughter of Crystal and Jeremy Settle of Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.