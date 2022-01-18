MURRAY - The youth at First Christian Church have joined with Hope Calloway to promote the project “Shine a Light on Homelessness.”
Electric candles will be sold to raise money to help the homeless in Murray and Calloway County. The candles are $10 and may be purchased at the Hope Calloway office at 629 Broad St. Checks should be made payable to Hope Calloway.
In 2020, a cooperative effort began between First Christian Church and Hope Calloway to sponsor an ongoing fundraiser to support a project that would offer the gift of an electric candle for the Homeless Awareness Program.
“Shine a light on homelessness,” in Murray and Calloway County became a divine thought for longtime First Christian Church member Rebecca Landolt. Rebecca teaches a youth Sunday school class and her students fill the blessing box that sits outside of the church each Sunday to provide food for those in need.
Hope Calloway was planning a Homeless Awareness Week in November of 2020, but the COVID-19 situation presented challenges that limited what the youth could do as a fundraiser. The FCC youth, with their director, Elena Roberts, and Rebecca, set up a table outside of Kroger to promote the event and it was a success.
All funds will go to Hope Calloway, with the individual who supplied the candles making that contribution at no cost.
Hope Calloway has purchased small window clings to go with the candles, enabling people to place the candles on the outside of their windows, if they choose, to let others know the purpose of the candles.
“We would love to be available for a Zoom talk with the kids about what we do and how homelessness affects Calloway County,” said Jennifer Riley, chairman of the board for Hope Calloway. “What a joy it would be to see candles shining from many windows in Murray and Calloway County.”
For more information, contact Hope Calloway at 270-761-6802.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.