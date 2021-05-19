MURRAY - Sarah Lynn Cunningham, a licensed, professional environmental engineer and environmental educator will speak to the Great Rivers Sierra Club at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, Zoom. Cunningham has been a promoter of alternative energy sources for 50 years. After retiring from civil service, she began applying her practical problem-solving skills to achieving clients’ sustainability, energy-efficiency and solar goals. She co-founded the Louisville Climate Action Network, where she now serves as its executive director. She has taught graduate and undergraduate courses in environmental engineering at the University of Louisville.
The Louisville Climate Network (LCAN) is a network of 42 businesses, community and faith groups. Its website helps those who are starting their search for solar products and solutions. They offer classes and a B4UBuy workshop. In addition, they offer a free e-newsletter and videos. LCAN’s board of directors and staff are strong advocates for changing public policy in order to reduce carbon pollution.
Cunningham’s topic is “The Elegant Solution: Climate Action Cuts Costs, Creates Jobs and Boosts Economies.” To register for a Zoom link, search for KY Sierra Club, Local Chapter: Great Rivers.
