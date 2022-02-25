Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Kenlake Chapter, supervised a bed building on Feb. 19 at the Mayfield Lowe’s store. More than 100 volunteers from 10 SHP chapters showed up for the day and 51 twin beds were built.
SHP chapters represented included Kenlake Region Kentucky; Owensboro; Richmond; Paducah; Louisville; Cuyahoga W, Ohio; Columbiana Ohio, Kankakee Illinois, Umpqua Oregon and Lansing Michigan.
Julie Morris, Kenlake Chapter president, said more beds will be built when more donations have been received. They are also in need of comforters or beds in a bag. As of now, they have plenty of bed sheets.
The link to donate to the Mayfield Disaster Relief is http://weblink.donorperfect.com/shp-mayfield. For more information, contact Morris at julie.morris@shpbeds.org or call 805-216-9854.
