MURRAY – Marina Smart was selected as the December Murray High School Rotary Student of the Month by MHS faculty and staff. She plans to attend Georgetown College and major in business administration and organization communication with a political science minor.
A 2019 National Honor Society inductee who is proficient in Spanish and a 30 and up ACT honoree, Marina is a 2019 Governor Scholars Program graduate. The MHS Future Business Leaders of America vice-president of marketing and social media, she has been a four-year member of FBLA. She was a FBLA state champion in emerging business issues and a national qualifier in emerging business issues her sophomore and junior years. A 2019 Leadership Tomorrow member, she is also a three-year member of the MHS Beta Club.
Marina is a four-year member of the MHS varsity volleyball team and co-captain. During her high school volleyball career, she was named the most cooperative and most dependable player. She also volunteers with the MHS volleyball program and assists in drills and games at camp, while interacting with the children.
A three-year MHS speech and debate team member who served as the public speaking captain her junior year, Marina was named state champion in extemporaneous speaking, and a National Catholic Forensic League quarter-finalist in extemporaneous her junior year. She currently serves as a speech team volunteer, organizing competition rooms, managing event preparation and assists in organizing the awards ceremonies.
Marina said after being a part of the Murray Independent School District for 13 years, she has seen first-hand the superb education Murray provides its students.
“I have grown to love the many benefits of an education in a smaller school, and that has greatly impacted my college decision,” she said. “Murray High has prepared me for my endeavors, both in school and out. I have grown personally to be more well-rounded and ready to conquer whatever my future holds. My four years playing volleyball has crafted me into a capable leader and communicator.”
She credits her MHS opportunities, as ones which have stemmed from extracurricular involvement.
“These (opportunities) would not have been possible without the encouragement towards participation that Murray emphasizes,” Marina said. “I am proud to be a future graduate of Murray High School, and in the meantime, I hope to contribute to our community to the best of my ability.”
Marina is also a volunteer for Need Line, a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the First Baptist Church Youth Group.
She is the daughter of David and Michelle Smart of Murray.
