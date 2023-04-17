PADUCAH - The Top 20 finalists have been selected for the Western Kentucky Regional Civics Bee to compete in the in-person competition on Saturday, April 22 at The Carson Center in Paducah beginning at 10 a.m. The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the regional competition with Presidential Sponsors Data Records Management Services and The Carson Center.
Emerson Smee, a sixth-grader at Murray Middle School, is one of the finalists.
Students in 6th, 7th and 8th grades in public, private and home schools in Kentucky were invited to apply to a regional competition of the 2023 National Civics Bee in February by submitting a 500-word essay.
The Paducah Chamber was chosen by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to host the Western Kentucky regional competition. The Western Kentucky Region includes the following counties: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster. The Paducah Chamber received more than 160 essay applications.
Essays were judged by a panel of community leaders and the Top 20 scorers were then invited to the live quiz competition. During the live event, students will compete in two rounds of multiple choice, civics-based quiz questions. The first two rounds will eliminate students based on the accuracy of their answers. A panel of judges will score the students during the third round.
The five students with the highest scores at the end of the second round will advance to the third and final round. The third round will include questions from the panel of judges regarding the student’s essay submission. The student with the highest cumulative score at the end of Round Three will be chosen as the first-place winner.
The top three winners at the Western Kentucky competition will advance and compete against other middle school students from across the state later this summer at the Kentucky Civics Bee in Frankfort. First place will receive $750, second place will receive $500, and third place will receive $250. All of the finalists will receive a tablet.
The Civics Bee is an initiative by The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.
The public is invited to attend the Civics Bee to watch the competition. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the competition begins at 10 a.m. For information about the event, call the Paducah Chamber at 270-443-1746 or info@paducahchamber.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.