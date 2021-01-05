MURRAY – This Christmas was a little extra special for a local middle school football players. Logan Smith, 13, a student/athlete at Calloway County Middle School, was selected to compete in the prestigious Bret Cooper Junior Academic All-American Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
Players who were selected to participate have shown they can lead on the field as well as in the classroom.
“I was shocked and excited to be chosen,” said Logan.
Logan and his family made the trip to Dallas on Christmas Day.
“I was so proud for him,” said Josh Smith, Logan’s father. “I know how hard he works and I’m happy that he was able to get this opportunity. Knowing that the selection was not only based on his ability to play ball, but also his character and grades makes it even more special to me.”
The week began on Dec. 26 and culminated with the Junior Academic All-American Bowl on Dec. 31. Student/athletes had daily practice sessions with NFL, college and high school coaches, a media night with player interviews, and a recruitment symposium featuring many guest speakers. The game was live streamed on Semi Pro Live and Kennie Long, from the show Friday Night Tikes, was the play-by-play announcer. The Bowl week activities also provided the opportunity to attend the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium, featuring the Florida Gators vs the Oklahoma Sooners.
In the game, Logan earned a starting position on the 13U team at cornerback, played every defensive snap, and recorded two tackles in the game.
